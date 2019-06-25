Detroit police investigate man's slaying on east side
Detroit — Police are investigating the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 20-year-old man on the city's east side, officials said.
Police were called to the 1300 block of E. Nevada near Interstate 75 at about 12 a.m.
Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds sitting in an older model Chevy Trailblazer parked in the driveway of a residence, according to authorities.
He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Investigators do not have a suspect at this time.
