Driver fatally shot in northwest Detroit
Detroit police are working to find suspects in a fatal shooting of a driver Tuesday on the city's northwest side.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was waiting in his car in the turnaround lane near West Eight Mile and Lahser about 4:40 p.m. when someone in a white Jeep that pulled up behind or beside the victim fired several shots.
The victim, identified as a man in his 20s or 30s, was struck at least once, authorities said.
The Jeep fled east on Eight Mile. Police did not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
