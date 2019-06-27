2 men wounded in shootout on east side
Detroit — An early Thursday morning shootout on Detroit's east side left two men wounded and two others wanted by police.
The shootout took place about 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of East Philadelphia, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of East Grand Boulevard and west of Interstate 75.
Police say two men showed up to the victim's residence.
Two men, ages 23 and 30, inside the house were shot. Both were listed in stable condition.
The 30-year-old man, a concealed weapon permit holder, fired back, but police are unsure if any of the shots hit a target.
