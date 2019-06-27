Detroit police chief James Craig addresses the media regarding use of facial recognition software. (Photo: George Hunter)

Detroit — The city's police chief Thursday held a press conference to clear up what he said was misinformation about the use of facial recognition software by the police department.

Detroit police have used the technology for a year, guided by standard operating procedures. The Board of Police Commissioners was scheduled to vote at its 3 p.m. meeting Thursday whether to approve a formal policy governing use of the technology, but at the start of the session, board chairman Willie Bell said a vote was being postponed.

"It’s still under review, so we can’t go forward," Bell said during the meeting. "We’re still working with the chief and the mayor on the issue."

Chief James Craig told reporters during the press briefing at Public Safety Headquarters he understands the concerns expressed by some commissioners and community members — but, he said, there is misunderstanding about how the software has been used, and how it will be used if the policy is approved by the board.

If the policy isn't approved, Craig said the program would be scrapped.

One of the biggest misconceptions about the technology, Craig said, is that police will randomly scan people's faces in public places.

"We're not going to be randomly using this," Craig said. "The only time we use it is to identify individuals who are involved in violent crimes."

The chief said facial recognition technology is only used after-the-fact, when police have already identified a suspect on video. A still image of that suspect would be fed into the software and compared with police mugshots and pictures in the Michigan Secretary of State database, and on social media.

After a suspect is identified, the proposed policy requires police to use other evidence in conjunction with the facial recognition software.

"That by itself is not good enough," he said. "This is no different from a sketch, which police have used for years. It's a tool we use to get violent suspects off the streets. Is there a chance you may arrest the wrong person? Yes. But it won't be used as the sole evidence against someone.

"People are arrested based on sketches all the time," he said. "But if further investigation reveals that's not the suspect, they're released. That's the same with facial recognition."

Craig said both the existing standard operating procedures and the proposed policy to be voted on have strict checks and balances to prevent misuse of the technology. He said the only time random scanning of faces would be allowed under the proposed policy would be if there's a "credible" threat of terrorism.

"In order to do that, it would have to go up the chain of command, and I would have to approve it," he said. "I'm talking about a credible threat; if someone just calls in and says they're going to shoot up the Thanksgiving parade, that by itself wouldn't be enough.

"But if there's a credible terror threat, I don't think there's a person in this city who would say they don't want us to find the perpetrator quickly," he said.

The chief also stressed that the facial recognition program is separate from Project Green Light, the program that employs high-definition cameras that are monitored in real time. Craig said the cameras used in the initiative don't have facial recognition software embedded in them.

When The News reported plans for the facial recognition software in October 2017, police officials said it would be used in conjunction with the Green Light program, but Craig stressed Thursday the software is not part of Green Light.

“We’ll use Green Light cameras, so that may be where some of the confusion is,” Craig said. “But we’ll use cameras from any source, not just Green Light. The facial recognition software was never going to be installed in the cameras themselves; that would be cost-prohibitive, and there’d be no need to do it anyway, since we’ll use footage from those cameras, along with other cameras.”

Before Thursday's meeting, Bell had said he was satisfied with the proposed policy and planned to vote to approve it.

"This has been before us for quite some time, and we've had a chance to review it," Bell said. "It's long overdue. We understand the concerns, and we can always revisit the policy later if there are problems. But I'm satisfied there are checks in the policy (to prevent civil rights violations)."

But Police Commissioner Willie Burton said he wouldn't vote to approve the policy, citing privacy concerns.

"There should have been more community weigh-in," he said. "This sophisticated technology should not be forced on the people. I made a motion at an earlier board meeting to make this a ballot initiative, so the people can weigh in on it.

"There are a lot of concerns I'm hearing from the community," Burton said. "For instance, will this technology be shared with (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents, or insurance companies?"

Craig said at his press briefing the data would not be shared or used to target people who are in the country illegally.

The chief added facial recognition has helped police solve recent cases, including the May shootings of five members of the LGBT community, three of whom died.

"We utilized the technology to get a violent suspect off the street," Craig said. "Had we not had that technology, this case would likely be a whodunit."

East-side resident Kwame Yamoah said he thinks the program should be halted to allow more public discussion.

"This is a program that is going to probably last forever; people should be given an extended period of time to be educated," he said. "Presentations should be made in churches and other forums to explain in detail what it’s all about. If they’re not willing to do that, and inform the public, they shouldn't be allowed to do it."

But Jillie Mitchell, an east-side resident of Detroit whose fiance was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015, supports police using the technology.

"I think it'll help stop the crime," she said. "I think it's a good idea."

Craig said not enough attention is paid to citizens targeted by violent criminals.

"How come we never talk about the victims?" Craig asked. "We're not talking about using this to scan burglary suspects. We're talking about violent crimes — and if we leverage this technology and do it in a constitutional way, we win."

