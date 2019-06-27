Buy Photo Detroit plans to upgrade its water and sewer system with a $500 million effort. (Photo: Louis Aguilar, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A five-year, $500 million effort was announced Thursday to replace water and sewer pipes throughout the city, an undertaking city officials say would be the first massive upgrade of water and sewer lines since 1930.

Mayor Mike Duggan and officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department announced a new neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach to upgrade the city’s water and sewer systems at a press conference in the city's Russell Woods neighborhood, one of the communities identified by the water officials as needing the quickest fix. The approach is aimed at fixing the most vulnerable pipes.

“We decided to take a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach, starting with assessing the water and sewer systems, then designing an upgrade strategy based upon that data, the probability of failure and the consequence of failure in the pipes," said Gary Brown, DWSD director.

More than 50 miles of water main and sewer collection pipe will be replaced or lined this year. And projects aimed at better managing 37 million gallons of stormwater will be done to prevent flooding. As part of the program, the water and sewerage department will replace existing lead service lines during water main replacement construction.

Sill, officials said it will take much longer than five years to get to all of the city's water and sewer pipes. That could take up to three decades.

“We are responsible for 2,700 miles of transmission and distribution water mains and nearly 3,000 miles of sewer collection piping,” Brown said.

In 2018, the city upgraded 25 miles of water main, lined 22 miles of sewer piping and replaced 173 lead service lines. This was the most water and sewer construction in the past 15 years, officials said.

In late 2017, the city started with pilot areas in North Rosedale Park and Cornerstone Village by flushing the hydrants, detecting leaks in the water mains and placing cameras in the sewer pipes.

Water and sewer condition assessments have since also been done in Brewster Douglass, Brightmoor, Jefferson Chalmers, Miller Grove, Minock Park, Rosedale Park (south), and Riverdale.

The results of the assessments are being reviewed and designs are underway for the infrastructure that needs rehabilitation.

The data was used to design water and sewer upgrades for the two neighborhoods where construction will begin this year.

Palencia Mobley, DWSD deputy director and chief engineer, said "so far," the city has found that one out of every four miles of infrastructure needs "replacement or rehabilitation.”

laguilar@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/27/detroit-water-sewer-upgrade/1583510001/