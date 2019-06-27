Detroit — The Michigan Humane Society will assume care for more than 50 birds that were seized Thursday from a home in Detroit.

Detroit Animal Care and Control officials received a complaint regarding a large number of birds at the property, and consulted the humane society on how to proceed, said Anna Chrisman, a spokeswoman for the humane society.

Detroit animal control says the livestock complaint regarded a home on McDougall, which is one the city's west side.

All told, "over 50" birds, including chickens and hens, were taken from the home.

They will receive medical treatment, and will either be placed into new homes or transferred to a partner organization.

Animal control says the homeowner has been ticketed, and that the complaint remains under investigation.

