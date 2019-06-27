Detroit — A 48-year-old man died late Wednesday night on eastbound Interstate 96 after the brakes of his motorcycle locked up and he was thrown from the bike, police said.

The crash took place about 11:45 p.m. on eastbound I-96 at Grand River/Schaefer, on Detroit's west side.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said police believe the victim was traveling at a high rate of speed and that his brakes may have locked up, throwing him from the vehicle.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/27/police-man-dies-after-being-thrown-motorcycle-96/1581968001/