Detroit — Two Detroit police officers and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries after an early Friday morning car crash on the city's east side, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials said troopers were called at about 3:50 a.m. to the scene of the crash involving a Detroit police vehicle and another car on southbound Interstate 75 and Clay. The officers were in one of the department's Ford Explorers.

They said the two Detroit police officers and the other driver, the sole occupant of the second vehicle, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's not known what caused the crash at this time, but troopers continue to investigate, Michigan State Police said.

