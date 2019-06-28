Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

A search is underway for a man who disappeared in the Detroit River on Friday.

Witnesses saw the man jump into the river at the foot of Hart Plaza about 2:40 p.m., police said in a statement.

A person in a passing boat tossed him a life preserver, but he couldn't grab it and went underwater, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The U.S. Coast Guard, harbormaster, and Detroit police dive team responded to the scene. The dive team searched the water but did not find the man, who is believed to be in his 40s.

The team is expected to resume its search Saturday.

