Police: Man, 23, shot in driveway of east side home
Detroit — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the driveway of a home on Detroit's east side early Saturday morning, police said.
The shooting took place about 12:40 a.m. in the back of a home on the 8000 block of House, which is north of East Seven Mile, off Van Dyke.
Police responded to the shooting scene and found the victim wounded in the driveway behind the home.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.
The circumstances preceding the shooting are unknown, and no suspect description has yet been offered.
