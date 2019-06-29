Detroit — Two males, one 13, the other 23, were shot late Friday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double shooting took place at 10:55 p.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph, which is just north of West Seven Mile.

Detroit police are seeking assistance in locating an unknown suspect involved in a double non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say an unknown suspect entered the location and shot the two men before fleeing on foot.

The victims were both transported to the hospital and both listed in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect, who was caught on camera, as a black male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with dark skin and a medium build. He wore a red Nike shirt, dark shorts, and white gym shoes.

