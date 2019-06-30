Bloomfield Township — A 37-year-old Bloomfield Hills man died Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road, west of Lahser.

Police say the man was headed west on Hickory Grove when he crossed the center line and went off the road, hitting a tree.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police don't know yet whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Bloomfield Township police ask that anyone with information on the crash call 248-433-7749.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/30/man-37-hits-tree-dies-single-car-crash-bloomfield-twp/1612398001/