Detroit — Two men were left in critical condition after being shot in separate incidents at parties in Detroit overnight, one on the east side, one on the west side, police said.

Early Sunday morning, in the area of Chandler Park and Marlborough on the east side, a 25-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot by a man carrying two guns at a block party. That's south of Interstate 94 and west of Alter Road.

The shooting took place about 12:45 a.m.

Buy Photo A 25-year-old man was shot by a man carrying two guns at a block party, and a 23-year-old man who was outdoors at a party was hit in a drive-by. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police say the victim was approached at the block party by a man who fired multiple shots at him before fleeing. Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 230 to 245 pounds. He wore a fisherman's had, a black hoodie, and black shorts, and carried two handguns.

After being privately conveyed to an area hospital, the victim was listed in critical condition.

Late Saturday night, a 23-year-old man was hit in a drive-by on the west side. The shooting took place about 11:55 p.m. on the 16600 block of Lesure, which is south of West McNichols and west of Schaefer.

Police say the victim was at the party, outdoors, when a silver Chevy Impala drove past, and someone inside started shooting.

After being hit, the victim was privately conveyed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No detailed suspect description or license plate for the Impala was immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/30/men-critical-after-being-shot-separate-parties-detroit/1611610001/