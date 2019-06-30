LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Go ahead and call it a comeback.

As the Rocket Mortgage Classic finished on a sun-splashed Sunday, a veteran golfer regained his youthful swing at a golf club rebounding from financial trouble in a city recovering from a bankruptcy.

Detroit’s recovery has taken many forms but this may have been the strangest one yet — the world’s greatest golfers traipsing down a verdant fairway near Palmer Woods.

With suburbanites in attendance and a national audience watching on TV, it was another step as Motown tries to become a place people enjoy, not fear.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Stephanie Franklin of Farmington Hills. “Everything was perfect.”

Read more in Golf

While the PGA Tour event was an image booster for its host city, the reality, as reality tends to be, was a bit more complicated.

Just outside the tony precincts of the Detroit Golf Club was a forlorn stretch of Hamilton Avenue in Highland Park that was nobody’s idea of a Miracle Mile.

There were ramshackle buildings without tenants, storefront churches without congregations, traffic lights without traffic. One of the few businesses bought scrap.

At North Park Party Store, a brick building sandwiched by vacant lots, customer Will Moore knew as much about neighboringDetroit’s nascent revival as he did the sport being played a few blocks away.

“It’s downtown,” he said about the city’s resurgence. “It’s not here. We don’t get nothing.”

Indeed, organizers of the tournament steered visitors to an entrance on the other side of the golf club, the more presentable Seven Mile Road, which had been spruced up by volunteers.

Within the cozier confines of the golf tournament, the first ever held in Detroit, the mood was considerably more upbeat.

Merchandise flew off the shelves of the fan shop, which were barren by Sunday afternoon. The throngs had gobbled up the hats, T-shirts and pin flags.

Pat Sullivan of Dearborn was quaffing a morning libation outside a beer tent along the 14th hole. He was enjoying all of it — the golf, the tree-lined landscape, the Bud Light.

He said the future of Detroit seemed as bright as the weather. And, yes, he was wearing shades.

“It’s great for the city,” he said about the tournament. “It’s great for golf. It’s reaching a new audience.”

He was pulling for veteran Rory Sabbatini, 43, who held his own against younger players Sunday, finishing in third place.

For another spectator, these Detroit sojourns were becoming a regular thing.

Seth Taylor, who hails from the Flint suburb of Grand Blanc, has come for assorted sports spectacles — the Super Bowl, the baseball All-Star Game, the basketball Final Four.

Sometimes he has a ticket, sometimes he doesn’t. He visited Sunday through the largesse of a friend, who had two free passes to the Bank of America grandstand along the 18th fairway.

He’s not even a golf fan but couldn’t pass up such an expensive gift.

Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019.
Nate Lashley holds up the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy, his first PGA Tour victory, Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on June 30, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother, Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.
Brooke Lashley, left, hugs her brother Nate Lashley after his first PGA tournament win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of bunker on the 11th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th with a large gallery of fans behind him.
Nate Lashley lines up a putt on the 18th green with a large gallery of fans behind him.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole.
Second-place tournament finisher Doc Redman reacts after sinking his putt on the fourth hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second place finisher Doc Redman. Here, he tees off on the second hole during the final round of the tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament champion Nate Lashley finished 25-under par, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Doc Redman. Here, Lashley tees off on the second hole during the final round.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday.
Joseph Saker, of Birmingham, enjoys a cigar at the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole.
Patrick Reed hits from the fairway on the eighth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, at the Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, June 30, 2019.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the first hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber tees off from the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole during.
Cameron Champ tees off from the second hole.   David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron champ hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Cameron Champ hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber hits from the fairway on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole.
Petoskey native Joey Garber putts on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole.
Cameron Champ tees off from the third hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Spectators enter and go through security at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington His, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left.
Buy Photo
Doug Johns, 65, of Farmington Hills, right, puts his belt back on after going through security at the entrance with his son, Brian Johns, 35, of Commerce, left. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday.
Nate Lashley studies his shot on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the tenth hole but the ball does not drop.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald watches his long putt on the 10th hole but the ball does not drop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the tenth.
Buy Photo
Luke Donald reacts after his long putt goes just inches past the hole on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the tenth fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where is ball landed behind a tree. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Sam Burns, in purple, listens to the PGA official, right, on the 10th fairway. Burns was not allowed to drop a ball on this spot where his ball landed behind a tree.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the tenth from off the fairway.
Buy Photo
Andrew Landry takes a shot on the 10th hole from off the fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland places his ball on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Chase Wright eyes up his putt on the 10th green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Viktor Hovland looks over his putt on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler hits on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Rickie Fowler hits on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the tenth hole.
Buy Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his fairway shot on the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Mackenzie Hughes looks at the lay of the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns hits on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns hits on the 10th fairway.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the tenth fairway.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns and spectators watch his shot on the 10th fairway. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns putts on the tenth green.
Buy Photo
Sam Burns putts on the 10th green.   Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Home after the 10th hole on Sunday.
Sam Burns, right, talks with Max Homa after the 10th hole.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole.
Buy Photo
Leader Nate Lashley walks up the fairway on the second hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach, right, watches while Doc Redman tries to will his putt into the hole on the fourth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman tees off on the fifth hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green.
Buy Photo
Wes Roach putts on the fifth green. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts.
Buy Photo
Doc Redman looks over the fifth green before he putts. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Spectators in the Fan Zone near the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop.
Buy Photo
Surrounded by empty merchandise shelves, Nick Banaszak, 36, of Farmington, waits for a friend trying on a shirt at the PGA Tour Fan Shop. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole.
Fans toast each other at the fifth hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole.
Sungjae Im hits out from behind the ropes on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole.
Brian Stuard acknowledges the crowd after putting on the second hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Jason Kokrak hits onto the eighth fairway from the first fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ted Potter Jr. sinks a putt for a birdie on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Brian Stuard tips his hat to the fans after a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole.
Rory Sabbatini putts on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hiedeki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole.
Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Doc Redman misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
T.J. Post, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston, in white shirt and hat at left, waits while some medical attention is given to spectator who was hit by the ball that left the course on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hits over the water on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole.
Buy Photo
Nate Lashley tees off on the 18th hole. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
Fans take photos or video on the 18th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole.
Nate Lashley hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole.
Nate Lashley tees off on the 16th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole.
Nate Lashley hits a chip shot on the 17th hole. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green.
Nate Lashley sinks the final putt of his first PGA win on the 18th green. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy of his first PGA win.
Nate Lashley is all smiles before receiving the trophy for his first PGA win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after Nate won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley gets a hug from his sister Brooke Lashley after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Nate Lashley receives hugs from friends and family after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley, after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit.
Nate Lashley hugs girlfriend Ashlie Reed, left, and sister Brooke Lashley after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Nate Lashley holds the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Nate Lashley is hugged by his sister Brooke, left facing, after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    As for Detroit, Taylor has started traveling to the city even when it isn’t holding a mammoth sports event. And every visit has been pleasant, he said.

    “Detroit gets a bad rap. There’s a bunch of good stuff you never hear about,” he said.   

    He said he likes all the new restaurants opening downtown and all the people around Campus Martius on weekends.

    This, of course, is music to the ears of tourism officials.

    The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau said these big events, one by one, gradually paint a picture of the city as a place with something to offer. It may not be vibrant but it’s got a heartbeat.

    Larry Alexander, bureau chief executive, especially loves the TV shots of Detroit’s skyline and closeups of various landmarks.

    “What it does for our image is phenomenal. You can’t put a value on it,” he said.

    Next July will be even better, he said. Besides the second year of the golf tournament, the city also will host the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and North American International Auto Show.

    CLOSE

    Petoskey's Joey Garber shot a final-round 69 and finished tied for 29th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He spoke with The News on Sunday. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

    It’s difficult to change one’s reputation, whether you’re Tiger Woods or an aging metropolis, said branding experts. It might be easier for a duffer to bag three eagles in a row.

    The image of Detroit is a city stuck in the past, said Mike Bernacchi, a marketing professor at the University of Detroit Mercy.

    That’s why hosting the golf tournament is a godsend, he said. It shows the city is a player in current events.

    “It’s wonderful exposure,” he said. “It makes a difference on a regional and national basis.”

    Because these events are held on such a grand scale, they also carry risks, said Bernacchi. Missteps can be amplified through the wide media coverage.

    While images are hard to change, they’re easy to reinforce, said marketing experts.

    Attendance for the tournament, which ran Thursday to Sunday, was not released. Tournaments don't release those figures these says, said tournament executive director Jason Langwell, but when they did, it was typically "somewhere between 40,000 and 70,000."

    “We think we’re gonna operate on the high end of that range,” he said.

    The golf tournament hit a snafu Friday when the wife of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans was confronted by a security officer demanding to see her credentials allowing access to a clubhouse at the 18th hole.

    Renata Evans, whose credentials hung around her neck, said she was the only black woman present and the guard didn’t request the credentials of any of the white guests. She said the incident smacked of racism.

    “This is unacceptable, disrespectful and sad,” she wrote on Facebook.

    Post by renata.seals.

    Tournament officials said the guard worked for one of their contractors and was quickly dispatched.

    “We were very sorry to learn about Mr. and Mrs. Evans’ poor experience,” said Jason Langwell, tournament executive director. “As soon as we heard of this situation, we worked with his employer to ensure the guard no longer has any affiliation with our tournament.”

