Detroit — An unidentified black male, believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, died after being shot multiple times Saturday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place at 10:10 p.m. on the 15400 block of Cedar Grove, which is north of Houston-Whittier and west of Kelly.

Police say the victim was found outdoors, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say the victim was found outdoors, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics conveyed him to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

Police describe the suspect only as a man believed to be about 20.

