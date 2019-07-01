Charles Phillips (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Detroit — Two days after turning himself in to Detroit police in connection to a double shooting late Friday night at a gas station on the city's west side, a 31-year-old Southfield man faces 17 felony charges related to the shooting.

At 10:55 p.m. Friday, on the 19100 block of Telegraph, police say a man entered a gas station and shot the two victims, a 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, before fleeing on foot. The victims were transported to the hospital and both are listed in critical condition.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Charles Phillips faces three counts of assault with intent to murder and eight counts of felony firearm, along with discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, discharge of a weapon in a building causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

He is expected to be arraigned early Monday afternoon at Detroit's 36th District Court. He turned himself in Saturday after police distributed his images to Detroit-area media.

Phillips has been on probation since January on an Oakland County charge of fleeing the police during a November incident. He served time in prison earlier this decade after taking a plea deal in Wayne County on two charges of attempted breaking-and-entering.

The shooting took place north of West Seven Mile. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Phillips has a "7 Mile" tattoo on one of his forearms.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/01/man-faces-17-felony-charges-double-shooting-telegraph/1618220001/