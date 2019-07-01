Police: After downtown fight, man shot, shooter flees
Detroit — A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot early Monday morning in the aftermath of a fight in downtown Detroit, police said.
The shooting took place about 12:35 a.m. in the area of Woodward and West Adams, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.
Police say the suspected shooter was beat up in a fight.
Afterward, the man went to his vehicle, got a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim before fleeing. Police believe the shooter may have a head injury. No description of the man was immediately available.
The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Motor City 911, which reports on police scanner traffic in Metro Detroit, posted audio of the police dispatches after the shooting:
