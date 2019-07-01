Detroit — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shot as she sat on the front porch of a vacant home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night, on the 19000 block of Algonac, which is south of East Seven Mile and east of East Outer Drive.

Police say the woman and two men were hanging out when 10 or more gunshots were fired from someone..

The men were able to flee without being hurt, but returned to the area to find the victim wounded.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she's listed in temporary serious condition.

