Detroit — A 16-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning after "aggressively knocking" on a fireworks tent while out riding his bike, police said.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the area of Greenfield and Joy Road, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Crawford said the boy had been out riding his bike when he approached the tent, looking to buy some fireworks. He knocked "aggressively" on the tent, and then shots were fired, striking the boy.

Police believe the shots were fired from inside the tent, but have not made an arrest.

The boy is listed in stable condition.

