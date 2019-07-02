Slater (Photo: FBI)

Detroit — The special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit Division has been named new assistant director in charge of the agency's Washington, D.C., field office, officials said.

Timothy Slater, who was appointed special agent in charge of the Detroit office in February 2018, will lead the Washington Field Office, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday.

The office covers Washington and much of northern Virginia and is one of three FBI field offices led by an assistant director in charge.

Slater joined the FBI in 1999 and began his career in the Detroit and Miami divisions.

He has also served as assistant special agent in charge of the Knoxville Field Office, special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office and deputy assistant director of the bureau's Critical Incident Response Group, which manages the agency's tactical, negotiations, behavioral analysis, surveillance and aviation resources.

