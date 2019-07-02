Detroit — A 65-year-old man was found slain, with gunshot wounds, Monday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m. officers from the Detroit Police Department's gang intelligence unit were making their rounds, said Latrice Crawford, a department spokeswoman.

In the area of Midland and Dacosta — north of Fenkell, west of Lahser — they spotted a 2015 blue Chevy Equinox in a vacant lot.

Inside, they found the victim non-responsive. Medics declared the man dead at the scene. He had been shot, police said.

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known

