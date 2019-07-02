Detroit — An argument about auto repair prices between a neighborhood mechanic on Detroit's west side and a customer ended in the mechanic being shot and the customer arrested, police said.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., on the 13600 block of Glastonbury, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Schoolcraft and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim, 32, and the customer, 31, argued about the costs of a repair project when the customer fired shots, striking the mechanic at least twice.

The suspect fled but was eventually caught and transported to the Detroit Detention Center, pending charges.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he's listed in temporary serious condition.

