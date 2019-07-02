Detroit — Michigan State Police are asking the public to identify the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

Officials said the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. on the northbound Southfield Freeway near McNichols Road.

The victim, a 49-year-old Detroit man, was walking in the left lane of the freeway near McNichols, according to a preliminary investigation. Witnesses who called 911 told police the man was dressed in black.

After the crash, the suspect's vehicle exited the freeway on to McNichols Road and traveled east. The vehicle is a 2017 or newer Cadillac XT5 and dark "Granite Metallic” in color, according to state police. Investigators said the SUV will have extensive damage that required repair.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found the victim's body on the freeway.

Authorities conducted an investigation and were finished by 6:40 a.m. Officials later notified the man's next of kin.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/02/suspect-sunday-hit-and-run-crash-southfield-freeway-sought/1630462001/