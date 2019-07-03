Detroit police are searching for this man in connection with a June 17, 2019, fatal shooting on the east side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting June 17 on the city's east side.

They've released a photo and video of the suspect in hopes of drawing tips that lead to an arrest.

The shooting happened at about 10:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harper Avenue, authorities said.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot after he got into an argument with a man in the parking lot of a business, according to authorities.

After the argument, the victim, who was in the back passenger seat of a blue Ford Focus, was shot several times, police said.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall with a dark complexion, and a goatee and mustache. He was wearing a red baseball hat with a white B on the front. He also had on a red shirt with the words "Eat Eat" in yellow.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

