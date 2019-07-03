Detroit police seek man in fatal June 17 shooting on east side
Detroit — Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting June 17 on the city's east side.
They've released a photo and video of the suspect in hopes of drawing tips that lead to an arrest.
The shooting happened at about 10:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harper Avenue, authorities said.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot after he got into an argument with a man in the parking lot of a business, according to authorities.
More: Man killed after 'verbal altercation' on east side
After the argument, the victim, who was in the back passenger seat of a blue Ford Focus, was shot several times, police said.
The suspect is described as 6 feet tall with a dark complexion, and a goatee and mustache. He was wearing a red baseball hat with a white B on the front. He also had on a red shirt with the words "Eat Eat" in yellow.
Anyone who knows the man or has any information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
Police are asking the public for help to find the suspect who fatally shot a 27-year-old man after an argument in a parking lot. Detroit Police Department
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.