Man, 49, found slain on sidewalk on west side
Detroit — A 49-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning, police said.
The man's body was found just before 11:30 a.m. on the 18900 block of Lahser, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Seven Mile.
Police say the victim had been shot multiple times. Medics took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The circumstances regarding his death are not immediately known.
