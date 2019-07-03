Detroit — A 49-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning, police said.

The man's body was found just before 11:30 a.m. on the 18900 block of Lahser, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Seven Mile.

Police say the victim had been shot multiple times. Medics took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The circumstances regarding his death are not immediately known.

