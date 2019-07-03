Detroit — An man believed to be "between 50 and 60" years old was found slain Wednesday morning in his vehicle on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victim was found at about 9:50 a.m. on the 14400 block of Marlowe, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Grand River and west of Hubbell.

The victim's Cadillac DTS, believed to be a 2002 or 2003 model, was still running. He was unresponsive, and had been wounded by at least one gunshot.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

