An undercover Michigan State Police officer and a motorist were injured after colliding Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, investigators said.

State police did not describe what led to the crash, which was reported about 9:15 p.m. near Livernois and Cadet.

Both the trooper and the driver were transported to a hospital, the agency said in a statement. Their conditions were not available.

A state police traffic reconstructionist was on the crash scene late Wednesday to help investigate.

