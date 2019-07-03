MSP trooper, driver injured in crash in Detroit
An undercover Michigan State Police officer and a motorist were injured after colliding Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, investigators said.
State police did not describe what led to the crash, which was reported about 9:15 p.m. near Livernois and Cadet.
Both the trooper and the driver were transported to a hospital, the agency said in a statement. Their conditions were not available.
A state police traffic reconstructionist was on the crash scene late Wednesday to help investigate.
