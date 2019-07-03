Detroit — A 28-year-old Detroit man wanted for his alleged role in an Oct. 1 homicide on Detroit's west side was arrested Wednesday at a probation office, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed.

Antoine Davis is charged with open murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm in the death of a 35-year-old man named Dontae Evans.

Antoine Davis (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

The shooting at about 9 p.m. on the 20000 block of West McNichols, at a 76 gas station, was preceded by an argument between Evans and two people, police said at the time.

Police say the victim got into an argument with at least two men, who police described as between 25 and 30 years old.

During the argument, one of the men stepped out from the back driver-side seat of the vehicle and started firing shots.

Davis was paroled in February after serving almost eight years of a 4- to 15-year sentence for armed robbery, the result of a plea deal in Wayne County. It was his probation meeting Wednesday when Davis was taken into police custody, confirmed Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the corrections department.

36th District Court records indicate Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

