Detroit police have released a sketch of a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run reported last month on the city’s west side.

The Detroit Police Department released a sketch of a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run June 20 in the 6000 block of McGraw A 27-year-old woman later died from her injuries. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 27-year-old woman was attending a candlelight vigil in the 6000 block of McGraw at about 10:25 p.m. June 20 when someone in a dark minivan "drove through the crowd and struck the victim" then fled, investigators said in a statement.

The woman later died from her injuries.

The suspect is described as a woman 30-35 years old with brown hair and blonde tips.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/03/sketch-released-suspect-fatal-detroit-hit-and-run/1645057001/