Sketch released of suspect in fatal Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police have released a sketch of a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run reported last month on the city’s west side.
A 27-year-old woman was attending a candlelight vigil in the 6000 block of McGraw at about 10:25 p.m. June 20 when someone in a dark minivan "drove through the crowd and struck the victim" then fled, investigators said in a statement.
The woman later died from her injuries.
The suspect is described as a woman 30-35 years old with brown hair and blonde tips.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
