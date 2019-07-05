Detroit — A 29-year-old man's Fourth of July visit to a barbershop on Detroit's east side ended with him being beaten and carjacked after an argument, police said.

The assault and carjacking took place about 5:30 p.m. at a barbershop on East Warren and Beaconsfield, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of Alter Road.

Police say the victim and a childhood friend got into a heated argument, during which the victim was pistol-whipped and stomped, and had the keys to his girlfriend's black Ford Fusion stolen.

Two other men emerged from a back area of the shop to help assault him. The trio then fled the area with the victim's car, police said, and haven't been seen since.

