Detroit — Fourth of July took a violent turn late Thursday afternoon in Detroit and, in a 10-hour span, from 5 p.m. through the 3 a.m. hour, two people were gunned down and at least 11 people were shot in at least 10 incidents, police confirmed.

At 5:05 p.m., a 29-year-old man was killed in a traffic dispute at Seven Mile and Mound, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Police met the victim at the hospital, where he'd been dropped off after being shot.

Police say the victim was involved in a "traffic dispute" with a male driver who fired two shots at him. The shooter drove a green Mercury with Michigan plates, police said.

And at midnight, on the 8000 block of South Clarendon (west side, south of Joy Road, east of Livernois), a 26-year-old man was gunned down after an argument.

Police say the victim and another man argued and the confrontation turned physical. As they fought, the victim was shot and the other man fled.

After being privately conveyed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Police describe the shooter as a black male with a light complexion with a tattoo under one eye. He wore a white t-shirt.

Non-fatal shootings

Police also investigated a number of non-fatal shootings overnight.

At 3:35 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach on the 2000 block of West Grand Boulevard, police said. He was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. Police have not been able to talk to the victim, as he was unresponsive when he arrived.

Minutes earlier, at Wyoming and Fenkell, a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital after being shot. The victim told police he was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside, and someone inside started firing shots.

Just before 2:55 a.m., on the east side in the area of Seven Mile and Conant, a 25-year-old man was approached on the street with a question: "Where's your man?"

Apparently unsatisfied with the answer, the man pulled a gun and shot the man. Police describe the shooter as a dark-skinned black male, 5 feet 6 inches-5 feet 8 inches tall, with short, tapered hair. He wore white and black shirts and red shorts.

At 12:30 a.m., on the 18000 block of Glastonbury (west side, south of West Seven Mile, west of the Southfield Freeway), a 21-year-old man was shot in what is described as backlash from an earlier fight. The victim's sister had been involved in a fight. The shooting is thought to be in retaliation for the earlier incident.

About midnight, in the area of Brush and Smith (east side, north of East Grand Boulevard, east of John R), two men who don't know each other, ages 35 and 41, were hit by random gunfire.

Both were hit when people in the area started shooting. No suspect descriptions or elaboration on circumstances was immediately available. Both were listed in stable condition.

Fifteen minutes earlier, in the area of Clark and Vernor in southwest Detroit, a 28-year-old man was shot after being offered a beer.

Five men sitting in an SUV reportedly called the victim over and asked if he wanted a beer.

But on his approach, the victim saw a gun and ran away. One of the men shot him as he ran.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Five minutes before that, at 11:40 p.m. on the 3000 block of Beatrice in southwest Detroit, the body of a man between 35 and 40 years old was found. Police got the call when someone saw the man unresponsive. His cause of death is unknown.

On the 7000 block of Heyden (west side, south of West Warren, west of Evergreen), at 11:35 p.m., police believe a man called his shot.

There was an argument about fireworks.

The shooter, police say, was on the phone with a second person and asked that person to bring a gun to the scene. The gun was produced and the man on the phone shot a 33-year-old man before fleeing on Heyden. The victim was listed in stable condition.

At about 9:55, on the 18000 block of Schoenherr (east side, north of East McNichols), police say shots were fired from an alley, striking a 21-year-old man in the head. The victim had been sitting outside. He was listed in stable condition afterward, and there is no detailed description of the suspected shooter.

At about 11:30 p.m. on the 16000 block of Indiana, a 26-year-old woman was shot after a "large party" in the area. About 20 shell casings were found. The victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

