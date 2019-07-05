Detroit police on Friday released a surveillance image of a Jeep Cherokee being sought in connection with a fatal shooting last month on the city's west side.

The victim was driving north in the 20000 block of Lahser at about 4:20 p.m. June 25 when a passenger in the white Jeep behind him opened fire, investigators said in a statement.

The Jeep was last seen driving south on Lahser. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The victim died from his injuries. The suspect fled south on Lahser, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

