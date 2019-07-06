Buy Photo Officers saw a black Ford Edge that crashed over the side ramp on the eastbound side with one man inside. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A man has died and another is in critical condition Saturday following a double shooting on the city's east side, police said.

Detroit police officers responded to the shooting at 4:20 a.m. at eastbound Interstate 94 and Conner Street.

Officers saw a black Ford Edge that crashed over the side ramp on the eastbound side with one man inside.

Police said the man was fatally shot and a nearby 25-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for the unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

