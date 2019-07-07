Fans watch U.S. women's soccer team win it all
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, two arms up, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, cheer after U.S. women score their first goal U.S. Women play in the World Cup Final game being watched at the Detroit City Football Club Fieldhouse in Detroit on July 7, 2019.
Buy Photo
Soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, two arms up, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, cheer after U.S. women score their first goal at the Detroit City Clubhouse in Detroit on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Soccer fans and players Dan Coleman, 35, of Detroit, Liz Alonzo, 38, of Birmingham and David Bauldry IV, 31, of Sterling Heights cheer after the U.S. women score their first goal.
Buy Photo
Soccer fans and players Dan Coleman, left, 35, of Detroit, Liz Alonzo, 38, of Birmingham and David Bauldry IV, 31, of Sterling Heights cheer after the U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor and Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit react to a play while watching the U.S. Women play in the World Cup Final.
Buy Photo
Emily Cossins, left, 22, of Taylor and Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit react to a play while watching the World Cup Final. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sean Spence, fieldhouse general manager, left, cheers briefly before going back to the kitchen with soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, behind him, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, after U.S. women team scores their first goal.
Buy Photo
Sean Spence, fieldhouse general manager, left, cheers with soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, behind him, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, after U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Soccer fans, from left, wearing U.S. soccer gear, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor, Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, Vinaya Ummadi and Sudheer Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, cheer after U.S. women team score their first goal.
Buy Photo
Soccer fans, from left, wearing U.S. soccer gear, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor, Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, Vinaya Ummadi and Sudheer Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, cheer after the U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Dylan Dulberg of Birmingham, Dave Kim of Ferndale, Max White of Detroit and Steve Paljusevic of Hamtramck, in hello, cheer after the U.S. women's team scores their second goal.
Buy Photo
From left, Dylan Dulberg of Birmingham, Dave Kim of Ferndale, Max White of Detroit and Steve Paljusevic of Hamtramck, in hello, cheer after the U.S. women's team scores its second goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
During the watching party, fans react as time runs out and the U.S. Women win their World Cup Final game.
Buy Photo
Fans react as time runs out and the U.S. wins the World Cup final. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Paige Bartscht, 28, of Detroit and Gabrielle Sharp, 30, of South Bend watch an interview with US Women's soccer Megan Rapinoe, after the U.S. Women win the World Cup.
Buy Photo
Paige Bartscht, 28, of Detroit and Gabrielle Sharp, 30, of South Bend watch an interview with Megan Rapinoe after the U.S. Women win the World Cup. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Jeremy Potter was in mid-sentence Sunday describing what the USA Women's soccer team meant to him when his excitement couldn't be contained, his eyes never straying from the World Cup finals on the flat screen TV.

    "Here it is," belted Potter of Detroit as Rose Lavelle scored the second goal to seal the game in the second half. The USA women won 2-0 over Netherlands.

    Potter, 36, was among the capacity crowd of rabid soccer fans at the Detroit City Clubhouse on the city's east side who roared at the goal. It was excitement for a team that four years after another World Cup victory has managed to captivate a nation.

    He was a little surprised by the massive turnout at the clubhouse, "but I'm excited to see it. To have everybody shoulder-to-shoulder rooting for this team ... this team's been incredible this whole tournament, their heart, how hard they play."

    Like Potter, Chrissy Ferreira is a huge soccer fan and still plays. Ferreira, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, was in town for a wedding and Googled a place to watch the game. She found out about the clubhouse hosting a watch party.

    "It's pretty incredible. The women have come a long way and they've really made a name for themselves, not just as a soccer team but also as women," Ferreira said. "And they're really changing the whole soccer world for women. I think it's amazing. I personally still play soccer to this day, and I've gotta cheer my girls on."

    Sean Mann, who is an owner of the Detroit City Football Clubhouse, said he was pleased with the turnout and the increased interest in women's soccer.

    "I think it's awesome. The women's team is selling more jerseys than the men's team," said Mann, who added that the clubhouse just opened in October. He also is one of the owners of Detroit's soccer team that uses the facility.

    "We just wanted this to be a hub for soccer but also the spectator side of things as well."

    Allison McWillams, 24, of Detroit and Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor both were wearing USA soccer jerseys as they watched the game at the clubhouse bar. Both still play soccer and see how the team has inspired women all over the country.

    "To perform so well and just to survive and advance and make it look so easy, it's amazing," McWilliams said. "It just puts a flame under you as a female and as an athlete to do your best and to perform on the highest platform that you have, whether it be on a global stage or just in a high school championship game. Do your best and fight for what you believe in."

    lfleming@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2620

    Twitter:@leonardnfleming

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/07/womens-world-cup-win-inspires-detroit-soccer-players-thrills-fans/1653403001/