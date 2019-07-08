Tuesday's concert quickly sold out

When you want to play a surprise show in your hometown, it helps to have your own building.

Ahead of the Raconteurs' two homecoming concerts at the Masonic Temple on Friday and Saturday, Jack White and Brendan Benson will perform an acoustic concert Tuesday at Third Man Records Cass Corridor.

Buy Photo Jack White at the Third Man Records store in Detroit's Cass Corridor. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The surprise show was announced by Third Man Monday afternoon and tickets — which were "extremely limited" in quantity — were quickly snatched up by fans. Tickets were $40 for members of the general public and $3 for members of Third Man's Vault subscription series.

No additional tickets will be available at the door, according to a post on Third Man's website.

The Raconteurs' latest album, "Help Us Stranger," debuted at No. 1 on last week's Billboard albums chart. The set earned 88,000 album equivalent units its first week, enough to block Lil Nas X from the top spot on the chart.

