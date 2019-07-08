Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to announce a campaign aimed at helping employers fill an estimated 545,000 skilled-labor jobs opening up through 2026. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Monday with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to announce a new campaign aimed at helping Michigan employers fill an estimated 545,000 skilled-labor jobs opening up through 2026.

The public-private partnership, Going PRO in Michigan, is spearheaded by the Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan, an office focused on professional skilled trade occupations and industries, officials said.

The effort, unveiled at a news conference at the Wayne County Community College's northwest campus, will seek to dispel stigma surrounding the trades and highlight career options including welders, millwrights and electrical line workers, anesthesia and surgical technologists, web developers and industrial mechanics.

Whitmer said it's time for the state to "get serious" about closing the skills gap if it wants to be a home for opportunity for working people and businesses.

“We know that the vast majority of careers in Michigan require some type of education beyond high school, but only 45% of Michiganders have this additional education," Whitmer said in a statement. "I set the state’s first goal to increase the number of people with a post-secondary degree or certificate to 60% by 2030 because everyone deserves a pathway to a high-paying job, and the Going PRO campaign will help us achieve this goal.”

The initiative will work to direct students and families to going-pro.com, to learn about career pathways, salary and job growth projections for the trades careers as well as training and educational opportunities.

Organizers expect that more than 90% of Michigan residents between ages 15 and 64 will be reached by the campaign through social media, advertising, public forums and other platforms.

Duggan, in a statement, added that "building a strong, skilled workforce" can "improve the quality of life for every one of us" and get people on track for good-paying careers.

The Going PRO campaign announcement comes after plans were detailed this spring for a $30 million facility on the city's west side to provide free skilled trades training for up to 1,500 students per year. The center is expected to break ground in early 2020.

Duggan has boosted the city's investment in workforce training his second mayoral term.

Officials said in a news release about half of the state's high school students, young adults and parents lack knowledge about the value and benefits that apprenticeships offer in professional trades. Thirteen percent of high school students consider them a good career path, the release notes.

“There is incredible demand for educating and training skilled workers throughout our state, especially in the metro Detroit region,” added Stephanie Beckhorn, the state's acting director of the talent and economic development office. “Together with our partners in the public and private sectors, we have a big job to do in helping employers fill this enormous talent pipeline in professional trades, mostly in the fields of construction, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, automotive and information technology.”

The Detroit chamber is among eight regional chambers of commerce — along with Lansing, Traverse City, Flint, Saginaw County, Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti, Southwest Michigan and Grand Rapids — that support Going PRO.

The campaign is also supported by organized labor groups, including the Operating Engineers Local 324, IBEW Local 58 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, officials said.

Research from the state's talent department, officials said, showed interest in professional trades varies by region, with 8% of individuals in southeast Michigan expressing interest in pursuing a training certificate.

“Without sufficient workers with the skills employers need, businesses and regions like Detroit can’t stay competitive or drive growth,” Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah said in a released statement. “Going PRO will help shape the vision of Michigan as a national leader for its multifaceted, diverse and highly skilled workforce.”

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/08/whitmer-duggan-tout-campaign-close-skills-gap/1658953001/