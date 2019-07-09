Detroit — Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting on the city's west side that has left two adults in critical condition and two children injured.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said officers responded at about 5 a.m to a call in the 7100 block of MacKenzie near Joy and Livernois.

Officials said the shooting could be the result of a domestic dispute, but it's still unclear.

Police continue to search for a suspect in the shooting.

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both shot and are at a hospital in critical condition, Crawford said.

Two children, an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old, were shot and injured, she said. An 11-year-old who was in the house at the time of the shooting was able to escape from the home and was unharmed, according to police.

