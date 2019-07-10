Boy, 17, shot during fight at basketball game on west side
Detroit — A pickup basketball game devolved into a fight and a shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.
The shooting took place about 7:15 p.m. on a basketball court near Huntington and Curtis, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of West Seven Mile and east of Evergreen.
Police say a fight broke out on the basketball court. Someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, scattering the crowd.
The teen victim tried to run, but realized he'd been shot. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.
No description of the shooter was immediately available.
