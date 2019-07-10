Crash involving truck reduces NB I-75 traffic to one lane at Mack
A crash has blocked nearly all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at Mack.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said just after noon that only the right lane is open to traffic.
Photos show that a GFL Environmental waste truck is involved in the incident, blocking several lanes.
