A GFL Environmental waste truck is part of a crash limiting traffic on I-75 to one lane in Detroit on July 10, 2019.

A crash has blocked nearly all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at Mack.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said just after noon that only the right lane is open to traffic.

Photos show that a GFL Environmental waste truck is involved in the incident, blocking several lanes.

Buy Photo A two-vehicle wreck on northbound I-75 near the Warren exit between a car and a GFL Environmental waste truck. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

