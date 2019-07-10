Two Detroit police officers were injured Wednesday evening when a patrol car they were in collided with a civilian vehicle, authorities said.

Police offered few details about the accident at the corner of Balfour and Mack around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Those involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities did not know how many civilians were in the other vehicle.

