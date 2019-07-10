Detroit patrol car collides with civilian vehicle; 2 officers injured
Two Detroit police officers were injured Wednesday evening when a patrol car they were in collided with a civilian vehicle, authorities said.
Police offered few details about the accident at the corner of Balfour and Mack around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Those involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities did not know how many civilians were in the other vehicle.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/10/detroit-patrol-car-collides-civilian-vehicle-officers-injured/1700878001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.