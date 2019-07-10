Detroit — A 57-year-old man with no listed address was given a $100 bond after allegedly identifying himself as a police officer and trying to "close the building down," police said.

The arrest took place about 9:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Woodward.

Anthony Holt, chief of police for Wayne State University, said Richard Luarck "thought the building was a castle," identified himself as a cop and said he was shutting the building down. The building is the Tierney Alumni House, owned by Wayne State.

Richard Luarck (Photo: Detroit Detention Center)

The people working inside called 911.

While the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, the Wayne State website says that "in order to preserve the property and its historical significance, the Tierney Alumni House is not open for public tours or events at this time."

Two Wayne State officers arrested him on-site before placing him at the Detroit Detention Center. Luarck was arraigned Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court on a charge of impersonating a police officer/firefighter or city employee, and given a cash-or-surety bond of $100. As of Tuesday morning he was still listed as an inmate at Wayne County Jail.

Holt said police believe the man was either "intoxicated or faced mental health challenges" and posed "no real threat," but said that "you have to be concerned about a person going into buildings where people are working and saying they're a cop."

At Wayne County Jail, about a quarter of inmates have mental health or substance abuse issues, officials have said.

Luarck is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 23 before Judge Deborah Lewis Langston.

