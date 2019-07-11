Detroit — Police are investigating after a firecracker was put in a toilet and injured two men, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Erskine near the city's Eastern Market district, according to authorities.

Media reports say two city of Detroit employees were hurt when firecrackers in the toilets they were using at the Detroit Fire Department's apparatus and repair garage exploded.

Detroit Fire Department officials referred questions about the incident to the Detroit Police Department.

Police officials said the victims, ages 41 and 59, were both taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were in stable condition, according to the most recent information.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found some type of firework had been taped under the lid of a toilet and exploded when the lid was lifted.

Police were called and officers summoned the bomb squad, which checked out the restroom and cleared the building, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, they also said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/11/2-city-detroit-workers-hurt-toilet-explosion/1704000001/