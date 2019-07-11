4 people, including jumper, rescued from Detroit River
Detroit — Three people in a raft and one alleged jumper were pulled from the Detroit River on Detroit's east side Wednesday night, police said.
At about 10:10 p.m. a 911 caller from the 100 block of Mount Elliott reported a possible suicide in progress: a man had jumped into the river in the area of Mt. Elliott Park along the Riverwalk.
Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said officerswere able to talk the man, 30, out of the water, and help him back to shore.
He was transported to a crisis center, Lance said.
At about 9:35 p.m. on the 7200 block of East Jefferson, police pulled an inflatable raft, which was deflating and sinking, to shore.
Three people were inside: a 36-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy. All were fine, and none required medical attention.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.