Detroit — Three people in a raft and one alleged jumper were pulled from the Detroit River on Detroit's east side Wednesday night, police said.

At about 10:10 p.m. a 911 caller from the 100 block of Mount Elliott reported a possible suicide in progress: a man had jumped into the river in the area of Mt. Elliott Park along the Riverwalk.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said officerswere able to talk the man, 30, out of the water, and help him back to shore.

He was transported to a crisis center, Lance said.

At about 9:35 p.m. on the 7200 block of East Jefferson, police pulled an inflatable raft, which was deflating and sinking, to shore.

Three people were inside: a 36-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy. All were fine, and none required medical attention.

