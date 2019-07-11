Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash with two pedestrians that happened last month in downtown Detroit.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on May 27 at the intersection of East Larned and Randolph, according to authorities.

Police said a man and a woman were crossing the street when a blue Chrysler 200 struck them both and failed to stop. The man, 34, suffered only minor injuries. The woman, 35, suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the car is described as a man wearing a Nike tank top.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle should call Detroit Police at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

