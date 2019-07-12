Detroit — A Detroit man accused in the non-fatal shooting of two adults and two children is expected to be formally charged for the crimes Friday, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it has authorized charges against Daryl Michael Edwards, 24, in connection with the crime. The charges include assault with intent to murder, home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and possessing a firearm during a felony.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Edwards is scheduled to be formally charged in 36th District Court Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities accuse Edwards of shooting a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man as well injuring an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl at a home on Detroit's west side.

Police officers were called at about 5 a.m. to a house in the 7190 block of Mackenzie near Joy and Livernois.

They found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They also found a boy with stab wounds to his ear and hand and a toddler with an injury to her nose, officials said. Another child who had been in the home, an 11-year-old boy, had escaped and called 911.

Prosecutors allege Edwards shot the man multiple times and shot the woman in the head. They accuse him of cutting the boy with a knife and hitting the 3-year-old, who is his daughter.

The attacker had fled the scene. Investigators arrested Edwards the next day at a home in the 19000 block of St. Mary's in Detroit, about seven miles north of the shooting site.

According to officials, the 29-year-old woman is Edwards' ex-girlfriend, whom he allegedly threatened at least twice before.

"The allegations in this case are unsettling because, in this defendant’s world, being rejected meant that his ex-girlfriend and her male friend should be violently assaulted," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "And if there were children in the vicinity — even if one of them was his own child — so be it.”

In 2017, Edwards was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.

