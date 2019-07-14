Detroit — Two men almost 30 years apart in age were gunned down in separate incidents late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, while the body of a third person, believed to be male, was found decomposed behind a liquor store later Sunday morning, police said.

(Photo: The Detroit News)

Man, 18, fatally shot at house party on west side

Just before 1:20 a.m., an 18-year-old man died after being shot at a house party in the area of Buena Vista and Appoline. That's north of Grand River and west of Meyers on Detroit's west side.

Police say the victim was shot once before being privately conveyed to an area hospital, where he died.

Man, 47, killed in drive-by on east side

Just before 8:40 p.m., in the area of Robinwood and Marx on the city's east side — south of East Seven Mile, west of Dequindre — a 47-year-old man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting.

Police say a gold vehicle was spotted circling the victim, before multiple shots were fired and the vehicle fled the scene.

Body found behind abandoned party store

Sunday morning on the city's east side, a body, believed to be male, was found decomposing behind an abandoned party store.

The man's body was found about 10 a.m. in the rear of a former party store on the 12300 block of Grover. That's just north of Houston-Whittier and east of Gratiot.

Police don't yet know the circumstances of the victim's death, and will work to identify the victim as the Wayne County Medical Examiner works to determine the victim's cause of death.

