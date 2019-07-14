Detroit — A 25-year-old man's preliminary examination Friday on eight felonies in the mid-June shooting death of a 62-year-old man on the city's east side ended in a murder charge and five gun charges being dismissed due to "insufficient evidence," court records show.

Dangelo Dukes, 25, and Dejah Hogan, 26, both faced felony murder charges in the June 13 shooting death of Arthur Reed Boyle, 62.

At Dangelo Dukes' preliminary examination Friday, 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles dismissed charges of felony murder, three counts of felony firearm, one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of first-degree home invasion. (Photo: File photo)

Officers were called at about 5:40 p.m. on June 13 to perform a wellness check at a home in the 4800 block of University Place, south of East Warren and west of Mack.

They were met by Boyle's relatives, who were called when he failed to show up for work. Officers entered the home and found Boyle's body in the basement.

While Hogan is due for a calendar conference Friday on a single count of felony murder, Dukes is no longer facing a murder charge. Hogan's case has already been bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court and is being heard by Judge Bridget Mary Hathaway.

Giles, though, did bind Dukes over for trial on unlawful driving away of an automobile and intent to pass false title. Dukes is due for an arraignment on information Friday morning, court records show.

Dukes' attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

