A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Flint to federal charges he conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service with a scheme tied to police reports stolen from the Detroit Police Department.

A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Flint to federal charges he conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. (Photo: Elaine Thompson / AP)

Scott Jawetz of Boca Raton and his co-defendants allegedly used the company Blue Horseshoe Consulting to execute their scheme of obtaining police reports, stolen from the Detroit Police Department, which contained automobile crash victim information, Stuart M. Goldberg, acting deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, said in a news release.

Hawetz is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the two conspiracy counts.

According to court documents, Jawetz carried out the scheme from January 2013 through December 2017 in which he and co-conspirators used the stolen information to solicit automobile accident victims for medical and chiropractic services. They also underreported to the IRS hundreds of thousands in cash gross receipts they received from Blue Horseshoe business operations and the total wages the company paid to its employees, the release says.

The company operated in Florida, Michigan and New York, court records say.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 15, 2020, before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew F. Leitman.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/15/fla-man-pleads-guilty-scheme-tied-stolen-detroit-police-reports/1738273001/