Detroit — A 56-year-old man required surgery early Monday morning after being mauled by three dogs on Detroit's west side, police said.

The mauling took place at 12:07 a.m. on the 13500 block of Warwick. That's just south of Schoolcraft and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the owner of the dogs is a 59-year-old man. What preceded the alleged attack was unclear, but the men are believed to be neighbors.

A witness transported the victim to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition before being downgraded to temporary serious. He was taken in for surgery, preventing investigators from interviewing him.

Animal control has been contacted, Lance said, but no arrest has been made.

A spokeswoman for Detroit Animal Care and Control could not immediately be reached.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/15/man-56-mauled-3-pit-bulls-west-side/1733371001/