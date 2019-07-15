Detroit — A man believed to be in his 20s was found shot dead in the street early Monday morning, police said.

The victim's body was found about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenview, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's west of the Southfield Freeway.

A 911 caller reported that a man was spotted lying in the street. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, but is thought to be in his 20s.

That victim was the second man shot since midnight on the Southfield Freeway corridor.

At 12:30 a.m., in the area of Ferguson and West Seven Mile, a 34-year-old man was shot during an argument over cigarettes, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's east of the Southfield Freeway.

